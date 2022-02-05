Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.85.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.