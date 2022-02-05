Susquehanna Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $265.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.
Shares of TREE stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
