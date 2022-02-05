Susquehanna Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $265.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

