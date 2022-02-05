Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.20% of Chimerix worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,030,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. 1,030,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,861. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

