Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 2,123,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

