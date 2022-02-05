Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Synlogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 137,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,222. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

