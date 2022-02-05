SVB Leerink Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $350.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Shares of WAT opened at $325.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.53. Waters has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.