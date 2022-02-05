SVB Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

