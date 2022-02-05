S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. S&W Seed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SANW stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

