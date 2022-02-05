Swap Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $204,077.43 and $14.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,767,151 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

