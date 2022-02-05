Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,314 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $496,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

