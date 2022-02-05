T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,979 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.5% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $88,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

