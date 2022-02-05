T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $175.00 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.