Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,664 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $53,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

