Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

