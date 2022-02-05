Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

