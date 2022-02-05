Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MRC Global were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

