Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $131,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $656.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

