Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,617 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $870.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.