Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,863 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.