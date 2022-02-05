Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,392 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agenus were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the third quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 437,513 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 141.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $613.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

