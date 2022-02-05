Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $112,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

