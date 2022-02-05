Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.39) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 35,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

