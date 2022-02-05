Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

Teleflex stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.29. 306,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,236. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.16.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

