Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.43

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.43 and traded as high as $62.24. Tencent shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 4,808,563 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $594.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

