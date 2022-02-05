Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several research analysts have commented on TX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TX stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 741,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ternium by 1,516.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ternium by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,371,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

