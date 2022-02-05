Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,411 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $751,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average of $899.21. The company has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

