Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.82 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $77.96 billion and $62.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002869 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 80,074,893,058 coins and its circulating supply is 77,908,751,039 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

