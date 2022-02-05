Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,990 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $548,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $171.42. 11,408,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

