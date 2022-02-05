TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after buying an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

