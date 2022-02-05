The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,843 shares of company stock worth $2,631,460. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Andersons by 213.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. Andersons has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.