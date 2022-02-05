The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,679,349 shares of company stock valued at $465,569,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.29. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

