The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.