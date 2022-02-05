The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CG shares. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,652,882 shares of company stock valued at $211,063,085 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.