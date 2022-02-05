The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $126,990.60 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

