The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GAP posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

GPS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,815,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,196,816. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 65,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

