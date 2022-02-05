The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $367.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.19 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

