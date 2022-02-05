The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $367.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

