The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,253. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

