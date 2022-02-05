The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Releases Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

