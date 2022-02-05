The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

NYSE HIG traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,954,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,488. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

