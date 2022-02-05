The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

