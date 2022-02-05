The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

