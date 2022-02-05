The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.18 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

