The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 554,228 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6,356.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Altice USA worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altice USA by 226.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

