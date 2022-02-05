The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of ChampionX worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ChampionX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1,476.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.81 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

