The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The OLB Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

