The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $232.50

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.50 to $232.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $210.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $155.88 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after buying an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.