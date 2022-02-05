The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $43.24 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

