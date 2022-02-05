Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lowered by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $594.42 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $621.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

