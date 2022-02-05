TheStreet Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to “B-“

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

